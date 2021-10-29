Bainbridge Public Safety gears up for 'Christmas with Kids,' asks for donations

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — Halloween is just a few days away. But one organization is already preparing for the holidays.

Bainbridge Public Safety is gearing up for its "Christmas with Kids" event.

First responders — including firefighters and officers bring smiles to kids and families who can't afford gifts. Officials say it's a community effort.

"We all as a group, we love it because we make a positive impact on a child's life and we've been doing," said Frank Green, Bainbridge Public Safety Director.

Elves will shop for books, toys, and clothing based on what's written on the child's wish list. You can drop off your donations at Bainbridge Public Safety.

Applications for "Christmas with Kids" will be available beginning Nov. 8 and will be located at 510 East Louise Street.