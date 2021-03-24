Bainbridge hosts multi-industry job-fair Wednesday

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — Bainbridge is holding a multi-industry job-fair Wednesday, March 24, at Southern Regional Technical College.
This multi-industry job fair is an in-person event. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet company representatives, hand out resumes, learn about open positions and how to apply.
Please sign-up by clicking here to select a time in which you choose to attend. Due to safety protocols, we ask that you register in order to lessen a large gathering of people at check-in.
- Masks are required.
- Resumes encouraged.
- In-Person Event Only
The job fair is located at the Charles H. Kirbo Center at Southern Regional Technical College, 2500 E. Shotwell St. in Bainbridge from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Companies hiring include:
- CNC Machine Operators
- Wood Truss Assemblers
- Parks Maintenance Worker
- Sewer Superintendent
- Mosquito Sprayer
- Public Safety Officer
- Warehouse Positions
- Production Positions
- Research Technicians
- Electrician Apprentice Positions
John B. Sanfilippo & Sons (Peanut Processing Plant)
- Machine Operator
- Forklift Operator
- Qualified Structural Welders & Fitters
- Industrial Painters
- Industrial Maintenance Technicians
- CNC Programmers
Suber Products: Custom Shutters and DeVenco Blinds
- Blind & Shutter Assemblers
- Blind & Shutter Finishers
- Value Stream Production Worker