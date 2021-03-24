Menu

Bainbridge hosts multi-industry job-fair Wednesday

Posted at 9:12 AM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 09:12:55-04

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — Bainbridge is holding a multi-industry job-fair Wednesday, March 24, at Southern Regional Technical College.

This multi-industry job fair is an in-person event. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet company representatives, hand out resumes, learn about open positions and how to apply.

Please sign-up by clicking here to select a time in which you choose to attend. Due to safety protocols, we ask that you register in order to lessen a large gathering of people at check-in.

  • Masks are required.
  • Resumes encouraged.
  • In-Person Event Only

The job fair is located at the Charles H. Kirbo Center at Southern Regional Technical College, 2500 E. Shotwell St. in Bainbridge from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Companies hiring include:

A-1 Roof Truss

  • CNC Machine Operators
  • Wood Truss Assemblers

City of Bainbridge

  • Parks Maintenance Worker
  • Sewer Superintendent
  • Mosquito Sprayer
  • Public Safety Officer

Danimer Scientific

  • Warehouse Positions
  • Production Positions
  • Research Technicians

MetroPower

  • Electrician Apprentice Positions

John B. Sanfilippo & Sons (Peanut Processing Plant)

  • Machine Operator
  • Forklift Operator

Steward Machine

  • Qualified Structural Welders & Fitters
  • Industrial Painters
  • Industrial Maintenance Technicians
  • CNC Programmers

Suber Products: Custom Shutters and DeVenco Blinds

  • Blind & Shutter Assemblers
  • Blind & Shutter Finishers

Taurus

  • Value Stream Production Worker
