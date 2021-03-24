Bainbridge hosts multi-industry job-fair Wednesday

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — Bainbridge is holding a multi-industry job-fair Wednesday, March 24, at Southern Regional Technical College.

This multi-industry job fair is an in-person event. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet company representatives, hand out resumes, learn about open positions and how to apply.

Please sign-up by clicking here to select a time in which you choose to attend. Due to safety protocols, we ask that you register in order to lessen a large gathering of people at check-in.

Masks are required.

Resumes encouraged.

In-Person Event Only

The job fair is located at the Charles H. Kirbo Center at Southern Regional Technical College, 2500 E. Shotwell St. in Bainbridge from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Companies hiring include:

A-1 Roof Truss



CNC Machine Operators

Wood Truss Assemblers

City of Bainbridge



Parks Maintenance Worker

Sewer Superintendent

Mosquito Sprayer

Public Safety Officer

Danimer Scientific



Warehouse Positions

Production Positions

Research Technicians

MetroPower



Electrician Apprentice Positions

John B. Sanfilippo & Sons (Peanut Processing Plant)



Machine Operator

Forklift Operator

Steward Machine



Qualified Structural Welders & Fitters

Industrial Painters

Industrial Maintenance Technicians

CNC Programmers

Suber Products: Custom Shutters and DeVenco Blinds



Blind & Shutter Assemblers

Blind & Shutter Finishers

Taurus

