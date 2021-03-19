Bainbridge High School to host dance-less prom

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — Instead of packing into Bainbridge High School Gym, parents and students will gather outside at Centennial field Saturday for a long-awaited Senior prom.

High School Sweethearts Quayde Hawkins and Anna Marie Hall were juniors last year when COVID-19 canceled the school's annual dance.

"I mean I was kind of disappointed because it was gonna be my first time going to prom," Quayde said.

This year, they're getting a second chance to at least dress up together even though they won't be able to share the dance floor.

"I'm excited," said Anna Marie.

Dance coordinator Gina Burke explains how they plan to execute the event, saying "We thought the safest most responsible thing was to forgo the dance, but we still wanted the seniors to have something because last year our prom was canceled a week prior to the prom with the government shut down."

Traditional dancing will not be allowed. Rather, students will be presented to on-lookers while remaining socially distanced.

Usually, about 600 students participate from both the junior and senior classes. Only about 150 students will attend this year, and the event is limited to seniors.

Parents like Lea Hawkins are encouraged to attend and will sit socially distanced in the stands while students get their moment to shine on the yellow brick road.

"This year, we're still doing a full out, we're trying to make it everything that we can possibly make it for these kids because they missed prom last year," says Hawkins. "And so this year they're only getting a little bit of prom, but anything is better than nothing."

Dancing is strictly prohibited, and students and parents will enter from opposite sides of the field in order to maximize social distancing.