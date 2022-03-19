Bainbridge fishing tournament boat crash leaves one dead, multiple injured

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — Bainbridge Public Safety says one person is dead and multiple people are injured following a two boat crash Saturday afternoon.

Bainbridge Public Safety was alerted to an accident between two boats participating in this weekend’s Florida B.A.S.S. Nation JR/HS 4th North Trail Qualifier on Lake Seminole.

Emergency First Responders reported to the scene at the Earle May Boat Basin.

The accident has been turned over to the Department of Natural Resources Critical Response Team.

This is a developing story.