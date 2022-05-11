Bainbridge-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce hosted a job fair

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Bainbridge-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce is hoping to fill open jobs after the nation-wide "Great Resignation".

The Chamber held a job fair Wednesday at Southern Regional Technical College.

The fair features over 100 positions.

Employers are ready for quality workers to come fill those jobs with competitive wages and benefits.

Lauren Minor, the chamber of commerce president, has seen the pandemic keeping people out of the work force, especially in more in-demand industries; making it hard to meet the needs of employers.

"There's people who have gotten used to working from home or used to not working at all, and so we are really trying to fill those positions because the demand is there, but the supply isn't," Minor said.

Find out more information about the jobs available in Decatur county and Bainbridge on the chamber's website.