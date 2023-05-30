Bainbridge campground reopens after months of renovations

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. — After months of being closed for renovations, a campground in Bainbridge has finally reopened.

The Earle May Campground was closed back in October to begin renovations. The new additions include more camping spaces which increases the total from 9 to 12 spaces.

Bainbridge Parks and Grounds Manager John Parker spoke on how the upgraded campground brings in revenue for the city. "It's umm..when we've got a camp site that's literally seconds away from the land, it just draws em quick," said Parker.

The city is also in the process of installing an 18 hole disc golf course which will hopefully be complete by September 2023.

