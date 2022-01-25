Bainbridge resident hits pedestrian with truck in Bay County

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WTXL) — A man from Bainbridge, Georgia was involved in an accident with a pedestrian in Bay County, Florida.

According to a news release provided by the Florida Highway Patrol, on Monday at 6:45 p.m., a 21-year-old man from Bainbridge was traveling south in a truck of Thomas Drive.

The truck was also behind a pizza delivery car. Both vehicles approached an unlit intersection of Perman Place.

According to the report, a pedestrian, who is identified as a 52-year-old man from Detroit, Michigan, was wearing dark clothing. The pedestrian stepped out into the lane of Thomas Drive assisting a dump truck that was backing into Thomas Drive from Perman Place.

The driver of the delivery car slowed down. At that point, the truck changed lanes to the outside southbound lane of Thomas Drive.

The report states, at that point, the truck collided with the pedestrian. The truck came to a stop just south of the intersection.

The report notes the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report does not indicate if charges will be filed in the incident.