Valdosta to host back-to-school community block party Saturday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The National Retail Federation says parents are expected to spend an average of $864 on school supplies this year.

That's up $15 from last year.

With classes starting again in Valdosta on Monday the 8th, the city is hosting a back-to-school community block party where they'll be offering free school supplies to families.

ABC 27 talked with Anetra Riley who is with the city. She says it's all about helping families coping with inflation right now.

"Oh, it makes me feel wonderful to be able to assist people who may be in need. With the city, that's their main focus – to provide for the citizens of Valdosta," Riley said.

The city's block party is scheduled for this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Drexel Park on North Patterson Street in Valdosta.