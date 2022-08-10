Teachers, staff welcome students back during first day of school in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Teachers and staff at John G. Riley Elementary in Tallahassee were well-prepared and excited for 2022-23 school year.

There were smiles and hugs all around as parents marked the unofficial end of Summer; dropping their kids off for a quick breakfast and then their very first class of the day.

Principal Maurice Stokes says Wednesday is a very important one for students.

"The first day of school is always very exciting. Kids get a chance to reconnect with friends and staff members from last year and they get an opportunity to start their new school year off and they're always excited about that," Stokes said.

Adding to the excitement of this new school year, for the very first time in addition to Riley Elementary School, ABC 27 is expanding its annual 'If You Give a Child a Book Campaign' to Garrison Pilcher Elementary in Thomasville, Georgia.