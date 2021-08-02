Georgia Back to School 2021-22

GEORGIA

Lowndes County Schools

Lowndes County Schools Return to School Plan

Lowndes High School Ignite 2025 ~ Fee Day

Ignite 2025 will be on August 4 from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Rising 9th Graders from Hahira Middle School - 3:30 to 4:30 PM

Rising 9th Graders from Pine Grove Middle School - 5:00 to 6:00 PM

Rising 9th Graders from Lowndes Middle School and Students New to Lowndes High School - 6:30 to 7:30 PM

Fee Day will be July 30,2021 - 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Students will have an opportunity to purchase parking passes, yearbooks, and football passes.

Information on extracurricular clubs and organizations will also be available.

Seniors report at 8:00 AM.

Juniors report at 9:15 AM.

Sophomores report at 10:30 AM.

Pine Grove Middle School

Open House Thursday, August 5, 2021, for all students - 6th - 8th grade.

Last name starts with A-F - 8:00-8:50

Last name starts with G-L - 9:00-9:50

Last name starts with M-S - 10:00-10:50

Last name starts with T-Z - 11:00-11:50

Lowndes Middle School

Open House Thursday, Aug 5th, 2021 for all students - 6th - 8th grade. 6th, 7th, and 8th Grade:

Last name starts with A – L - 12:00 - 2:00

Last name starts with M – Z - 2:30 - 4:30

Hahira Middle School

Open House Thursday, August 5, 2021, for all students - 6th - 8th grade. 6th Grade - Thursday, August 5

Last name starts with A-H - 8:00 AM (Not a drop-in event) Last name starts with I-P- 9:30 AM (Not a drop-in event)

Last name starts with Q-Z - 11:00 AM (Not a drop-in event)

**6th grade Open House is NOT a drop-in event.

Make plans to stay for our 1-hour orientation and tour!

** 7th and 8th Grades - Thursday, August 5

Last name starts with A-L - 12:30-1:30 PM (Drop-in event)

Last name starts with M-Z - 2:00-3:00 PM (Drop-in event)

**7th and 8th grade Open House is a DROP-IN event.

Open House Schedule - All Elementary Schools

August 4, 2021, for all students - Pre-K – 5th grade.

Last Names A-G 9:00-10:00

Last Names H-M 10:30-11:30

Last Names N-S 1:00 – 2:00

Last Names T-Z 2:30-3:30

Families with multiple last names will attend the time slot designated for the last name of the oldest elementary child. Any daily medications for students should be signed in by a parent or guardian to the school nurse clinic during Open House.

Valdosta City Schools

Valdosta High School (9th&10th)



August 5 9:00 - 11:30 am Horne Learning Center August 5 12:30 - 3:30 pm Horizon Academy August 5 2:00 - 5:00 pm Pinevale Elementary School August 5 6:00 - 7:30 pm Valdosta High School (11th & 12th Grades) August 6 9:00 - 11:30 am Sallas Mahone Elementary School August 6 11:00 am - 1:00 pm J.L. Lomax Elementary School August 6 1:00 - 3:00 pm S.L. Mason Elementary School August 6 1:00 - 3:00 pm W.G. Nunn Elementary School August 6 1:00 - 3:00 pm Valdosta Early College Academy August 6 1:30 - 3:30 pm J.L. Newbern Middle School August 6 1:30 - 3:30 pm Valdosta Middle School August 6 1:30 - 3:30 pm

School of Arts and Sciences on Thomasville

SCHOOL YEAR OFFICE HOURS

8:30am - 4:30pm

K-3RD GRADE HOURS

8:45am - 3:20pm (Tardy after 9:00am)

4TH - 8TH GRADE HOURS

9:00am - 3:40pm (Tardy after 9:15am)

First Day of School: August 11

Dates of Interest

J.L. Newbern Middle School Locker & ID Days

July 27, 2021

6th Graders Only

9:00 am - 12:00 pm and 1:30 - 3:30 pm

July 28, 2021

7th Graders Only

9:00 am - 12:00 pm and 1:30 - 3:30 pm

July 29, 2021

8th Graders Only

9:00 am - 12:00 pm and 1:30 - 3:30 pm

Valdosta High School Student Parking Pass ($35)

July 28, 2021

VHS Gymnasium Lobby

SENIORS: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

All other students: 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Click here to download the parking registration form.

Pay with cash, check or money order on July 28, 2021. Students can pre-pay online with debit/credit card. Pay before you arrive, bring printed out receipt for proof of payment.

Valdosta Middle School Locker & ID Day

July 30, 2021

9:00 - 11:30 am and 1:30 - 3:30 pm

$5 each

VHS Freshman Orientation

VHS Gymnasium

July 29, 2021

5:00 - 7:00 pm

Thomas County Schools

Cook County Schools

RETURN GUIDELINES FOR SCHOOL YEAR 2021-2022

FACE COVERINGS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING

Masks and social distance protocols are no longer required within Cook County School District (CCSD) buildings. Fully vaccinated individuals may resume classes and other campus activities without a face covering or social distancing, if they so choose.

Unvaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated. Until fully vaccinated (two weeks after receiving the last vaccine dose), such individuals are strongly encouraged to continue wearing a face covering and exercising social distancing from others when possible. Vaccines remain available for all faculty, staff, and students that meet the age requirements through the Department of Public Health (DPH) and Southwell/Tift Regional Medical Center.

Please note that CCSD will not track vaccinations for the school district or community. Therefore, adherence to this guidance is based on personal responsibility. Some subgroups of our community (such as student athletes, student health professionals, student teachers, etc.) may be subject to vaccination reporting at the direction of an affiliated organization.

ALTERNATE WORK ARRANGEMENTS (EMPLOYEES)

All employees are expected to return to their previous work schedule for the 2021-22 school year.

ALTERNATE EDUCATIONAL ARRANGEMENTS (STUDENTS)

All students are expected to return to in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year.

**Parents who wish for their child to continue with virtual learning will be required to use a State approved Homeschool Program. Please schedule an appointment with your child’s school counselor for more information.

VACCINES

CCSD will continue to ensure vaccine availability to faculty, staff, and students either through vaccination opportunities on campus or in partnership with local providers. CCSD will not assess COVID-19 vaccination rates for the district.

The Department of Public Health (DPH) and Southwell/Tift Regional are available to offer COVID-19 testing and vaccination services to all employees and students. For COVID vaccines, please call for an appointment at (DPH) 229-896-3030, (Southwell) 229-896-8000 or (Tift Regional) 229-353-2200. You may also contact your local pharmacy for vaccinations.

QUARANTINE AND ISOLATION

Students, faculty, and staff who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 are not required to quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated against the virus and show no symptoms. Individuals who have not been fully vaccinated and have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, anyone who shows symptoms, and those diagnosed as COVID-19 positive should continue to follow CDC Guidelines for self-monitoring and quarantining.

STUDENT ACTIVITIES AND ENGAGEMENT

CCSD will resume traditional student extracurricular activities beginning Fall 2021. The recommended mitigation practices by the Georgia Department of Public Health should be practiced and observed during all activities and within the physical spaces where these activities take place.

EVENTS AND GATHERINGS

CCSD will follow the Governor’s most recent Executive Order related to events and gatherings as well as follow appropriate mitigation practices recommended by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Event reservation policies will include additional mitigation guidelines as needed.

TRAVEL AND FIELD TRIPS

CCSD will follow the CDC Guidelines for travel. All travel and field trips must be approved by the Superintendent or designee.

ATHLETICS

CCSD will continue to follow GHSA guidelines for COVID-19.

All guidance listed here is subject to change based on

recommendations from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

CCSD reserves the right to adjust plans as necessary.

QUARANTINE FOR VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS

If you are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with an exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, you are NOT required to quarantine if you meet the criteria below:

• You are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 (it has been greater than 2 weeks following receipt of your second dose in a 2-dose series, or it has been greater than 2 weeks following receipt of one dose of a single-dose vaccine), AND

• You do not experience any symptoms since your current COVID-19 exposure. -OR-

• You have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 3 months and recovered, AND

• You do not develop new symptoms.

** Anyone who develops symptoms again within 3 months of their first bout of COVID-19 may need to be tested again if there is no other cause identified for their symptoms.

If you meet these criteria, you should still monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days. If you develop symptoms, you should follow the guidance in the Return to Work Guidelines for Employees in the Cook County Reopening Plan for 2020-2021. Vaccinated persons with symptoms should follow all DPH guidance to protect themselves and others, including wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding crowds, avoiding poorly ventilated spaces, covering coughs and sneezes, and washing hands often.

QUARANTINE FOR UNVACCINATED CONTACTS

All unvaccinated close contacts MUST be quarantined from school and all extracurricular activities. Asymptomatic persons who have had a known exposure to a person with COVID-19 can return to school under the following conditions. NOTE: The day of exposure is day 0.

• After 7 full days have passed since their most recent exposure if they fulfill ALL THREE of the following criteria:

• Test for COVID-19 (PCR/molecular or antigen test) no earlier than day 5 of quarantine, AND

• Receive a negative result, AND

• Do not experience any COVID-19 symptoms during the quarantine period. -OR-

• After 10 full days have passed since the most recent exposure if they are not tested for COVID-19 AND do not experience any COVID symptoms during the quarantine period.

After stopping quarantine after day 7 or 10, individuals who do not have symptoms should:

• Closely monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from their most recent date of exposure.

• For at least 14 days, strictly adhere to mitigation measures including appropriate mask usage, staying 6 feet from others except for brief transitional movements (e.g., changing classes), washing hands, avoiding crowds, and taking other steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

**Any close contact who develops symptoms after a 7 or 10 day quarantine should be sent home immediately, follow guidelines for symptomatic individuals, and seek COVID testing.

Anyone not fully vaccinated or vaccinated less than 2 weeks

must follow the guidelines for unvaccinated contacts!

Brooks County Schools

2021-2022 Back to School Guidance

Students will return to in-person traditional instructional on a regular Monday through Friday schedule.

Schools will return to their normal operating procedures for lunchtime and class bell schedules; and, assemblies and field trips will resume.

Special events open to parents and families will resume, and parent volunteers will be permitted to work throughout the school, including in classrooms. Staff and students are not required to wear masks in schools or offices at any time, but may choose to wear them.

All school and office locations will continue to be cleaned and sanitized. Students or staff who exhibit symptoms of illness will have temperatures taken and health protocols followed. Students or staff who test positive for COVID19 will continue to follow Department of Public Health guidelines.

Brooks County School District is committed to protecting your child. It remains a top priority, followed closely by a commitment to provide equitable academic opportunities for all students.

The Brooks County School System’s family is excitedly looking forward to seeing your children return to school and learn in the classrooms again! Thank you for your continued support and positivity as the school system continues to “Pledge 2 Inspire and educate every student.”

Tift County Schools

Tift County Schools, working in partnership with our local health officials, understands the need for our schools to be operational during the 21-22 school year. As such, we encourage all eligible staff and students to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. It is our intention to be responsive to our community and serve it in a manner that puts a priority on the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and community as a whole. In an effort to accomplish these goals, we will be in frequent communication with regional Department of Public Health officials to evaluate our current data and determine mitigation measures appropriate at the time. We will monitor each school closely for any school-based spread and respond accordingly. We will continue to assist the Department of Public Health with contact tracing.

The Department of Public Health will determine when quarantines are necessary. Tift County Schools will encourage the following practices as recommended by the Department of Public Health:

● Physical distancing to the extent possible (currently 3 feet)

● Good hand washing practices

● Covering coughs and sneezes

● Use of masks for staff and students who are not vaccinated

● Staying home when experiencing any of the following symptoms

○ Fever or chills ○ Cough ○ Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing ○ Fatigue ○ Muscle or body aches ○ Headache ○ New loss of taste or smell ○ Sore throat ○ Congestion or runny nose ○ Nausea or vomiting ○ Diarrhea Tift County

Schools will also take the following actions:

Masks

● Masks are recommended for unvaccinated students, staff, and visitors Facilities

● Daily sanitizing of facilities including classrooms

● Electrostatic machines will be used to perform deep sanitizing and disinfecting

● Hand sanitizing stations will be installed throughout all schools

● Encourage physical distancing when possible Bussing

● All bus occupants are encouraged to wear masks while traveling to and from schools

● Hand sanitizing stations will be installed on each bus

● Electrostatic machines will be used to perform deep sanitizing and disinfecting

● Bus drivers will be provided disinfectant/sanitizer to use daily Nutrition

● Hand sanitizing stations located throughout the kitchen areas

● Glove changing and constant wipe down of high touch areas will be required by all cafeteria staff

● No visitors will be allowed in the meal preparation area or behind the serving lines Positive COVID Cases Protocols ● We will follow the most current guidance from the DPH and GADOE

● All confirmed cases must be reported to the appropriate system contact Instruction (Face-to-Face and Online)