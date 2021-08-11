Watch
NewsLocal NewsBack to School

Actions

Florida kids head back to school amid COVID-19 surge

items.[0].image.alt
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Children arrive, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, for the first day of school at Washington Elementary School in Riviera Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
school children masks
Posted at 11:16 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 11:16:55-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Doctors in Florida say they’re seeing many more coronavirus infections among children, just as students begin to return to classrooms.

At Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, there were about 20 positive COVID cases in June. That spiraled to over 200 cases in July and so far this month, the hospital has seen 160 children with coronavirus infections.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronald Ford says mask-wearing indoors and vaccines for children 12 and older are the best options for keeping their families safe.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has forbidden school systems from requiring masks, but Alachua, Broward and Leon counties have announced they'll defy his order.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming