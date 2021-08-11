Florida kids head back to school amid COVID-19 surge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Doctors in Florida say they’re seeing many more coronavirus infections among children, just as students begin to return to classrooms.

At Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, there were about 20 positive COVID cases in June. That spiraled to over 200 cases in July and so far this month, the hospital has seen 160 children with coronavirus infections.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronald Ford says mask-wearing indoors and vaccines for children 12 and older are the best options for keeping their families safe.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has forbidden school systems from requiring masks, but Alachua, Broward and Leon counties have announced they'll defy his order.

