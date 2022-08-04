Boys & Girls Club of Big Bend, Foley and Lardner law firm fill backpacks with school supplies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Giving back before going back, that is what the children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend did Wednesday.

The Boys & Girls Club partnered with Foley and Lardner law offices to stuff 400 book bags full of school supplies.

About 15 boys and girls with the help of employees from Foley and Lardner filled the bags with supplies such as notebooks calculators and crayons.

Director for Leon County Boys & Girls Club Nadeje Pierre told ABC 27 this is one of their top priorities for the organization.

"We all are going through hard times and at Boys & Girls Club we are there to help the parents and provide the resources they need to make sure their kids are academically successful, that's one of our priority outcomes," Pierre said.

The children from Boys & Girls Club had the opportunity to also see how things work inside of the law firm.

As for the backpacks, those will be distributed at another event this weekend.