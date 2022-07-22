TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The first day of school is right around the corner so what better way to kick off back-to-school time than a school supply drive?

For the first time ever, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend are partnering with Dale Earnhardt Jr. Chevrolet and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Buick GMC Cadillac for a back-to-school drive called 'Stuff the Truck'.

The mentoring program and car dealership are collecting school supplies for the youth in the BBBS program.

Both Earnhardt Jr. auto dealership locations will be collecting supplies.

"Take advantage of the back-to-school holiday, tax free. A lot of locations have a buy one get one free. So, if you're picking up school supplies for your child or you families tap into that Bogo and pick one up for a child in need," Molly Lord CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend said.

Stuff the Truck will be held July 25 through the 29.

Their goal is to serve 200 children.