Back to School Sales Tax Holiday starts Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Back to school shopping this year is even more expensive. That's why for the next ten days, parents will be able to take advantage of the Back to Sales School Tax Holiday, a relief effort that temporarily suspends sales tax on.

School supplies that are $15 or less like pencils, calculators, notebooks, clothes and shoes that are that are $60 or less, including backpacks, the first $1,000 is tax free for computers and certain accessories like keyboards or internet routers.

Although Diane Breinholt has already done her kids back to school shopping, she understands the benefit the tax free holiday could have for parents who might not be able to afford everything on their child's list.

"It could be very helpful," said Breinholt. "It would've been helpful last week."

Florida TaxWatch, a government watchdog organization, estimates that this tax holiday could save families over two to three hundred dollars.

"It helps really lower income and middle class families, and what a way to celebrate that in Florida," said Dominic Calabro or Florida TaxWatch.

Calabro said statewide, this will save shoppers almost $69 million in the ten day period.

Some economic relief during a financially stressful year, so children have all the supplies they need to reach their full academic potential.