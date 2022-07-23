Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday provides relief to parents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Debbie Olah has already started her back to school shopping for her 15 year old son.

"They have to have pens, paper, journals, they have to have it all, so you save a couple hundred dollars through this tax," said Olah.

However, she said she usually waits until Florida's Back to School Sales Tax Holiday to do the majority of her shopping.

"I look forward to it every year because it saves you tremendous on notebooks and calculators," said Olah.

The now 14-day tax free holiday, which starts on Monday, could save Florida families $100 million dollars in total, according to Florida Taxwatch.

For families like Olah's, she said her savings personally total around $200.

Those extra savings, important during a year with a continued increase in inflation.

Victor Claar, Associate Professor of Economics at Florida Gulf Coast University said as parents feel the impacts of rising prices inflation may be around longer than some would like.

"Consumers now need to pay about nine to 12 percent more, depending on what part of Florida they're in order to buy the same things they would have bought around back to school time a year ago," said Clarr.

Feeling those prices, Olah shared how she's been able to save during one of the more expensive times of year for parents.

"Buy exactly what they need, and do some price matching at stores," said Olah. "They still do the price matching, Walmart and target, and that helps."

If you're looking for extra help getting school supplies for your family, Be a Hero to Our Heroes Inc. and the Back to School Outreach Ministry will have a backpack distribution on Saturday, July 23, at 1353 Coastal Highway in Panacea from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Tallahassee Urban League will also be giving out school supplies 2526 South Monroe St. from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on July 30th.