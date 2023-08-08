Watch Now
BACK TO SCHOOL: Leon County Schools to teach AP Psychology in its entirety despite state controversy

Superintendent acknowledges teachers' concerns
Posted at 3:51 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 15:51:28-04

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Schools Superintendent, Rocky Hanna, said the school district will teach AP Psychology in its entirety in the upcoming school year.

The school district posted the superintendent’s statement on social media Tuesday afternoon. The post says parents of students enrolled in the course will receive information and a consent form from their school.

Last week, Florida officials had said the course conflicted with new rules limiting education on sexuality in public schools. For about 30 years, AP Psychology has been in high schools across the state.

Monday, Superintendent Hanna met with AP Psychology teachers to discuss options for students in the upcoming school year.

Late Friday, Florida’s board of education released a letter saying they were not discouraging districts from teaching the course.

