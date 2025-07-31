2025 Back-to-School events around the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Summer Break is officially winding down, and many students will head back to the classroom over the next two weeks. Below are several Back-to-School events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia.
*This list will be updated as information on events is released.
Big Bend:
- Second Annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway: August 1st from 5:30-8:00 p.m. at Sabal Palm Elementary School Car Line. In addition to backpacks, there will be free school supplies and food. It's first-come, first-served, while supplies last.
- Back to School: Fuel the Future: August 2nd from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Florida Blue Center off Apalachee Parkway. In addition to free school supplies, there will also be activities and resources for students. There's a limit of three backpacks per household. It's first-come, first-served, while supplies last.
- Back to School and car wash redux: August 2nd from 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. off South Monroe St. Bring your dirty car and let the youth football team get it sparkling clean while you enjoy music, food, and games. Activation fees will be waived for all students getting a new line.
- Back to School Bash in Crawfordville: August 2nd from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Eden Springs Nursing & Rehab Center. There will be school supplies, food, games, face painting, a coloring station, and more.
- Back to School Clothing Swap and Shop: August 2nd from 12:00-6:00 p.m. at The Fuzzy Pineapple. Come out for a fun event where you can swap out your preloved items for something new while shopping from handmade & curated art, crafts, clothing, and snacks made by local students.
- 2nd Annual Back to School Festival: August 3rd, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Miccosukee Community Center. Children must attend the event to receive their back to school supplies. There will also be a variety of food, beverages, and activities for everyone. The Bond Community Health Center will have its mobile unit available for blood pressure checks, A12 checks, and PSA screenings for adults.
- Back to School Supply Drive: August 3rd from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Fred George Greenway Park. There will be free school supplies, food, a bounce house, live music, and more. This is for all ages. Children must be present to collect supplies.
- Back to School Drive: August 7th from 4:00-6:30 p.m. at World Class Academy of Beauty. There will be free school supplies, toiletries, hairstyles, and haircuts for all grades.
- Back to School Photo Op: August 8th from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Keller Williams Town & Country Realty. Drop by and get free school pictures taken. Everyone is welcome.
- Back to School Kidtown with TMH Animal Therapy: August 9th, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Midtown Reader. They'll be reading Tiny T. Rex and the First Day Oopsies.
- Back to School Event at AHA Art & Fine Craft Gallery: August 9th from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. They'll be giving out a bag of school supplies while supplies last. All are welcome.
- Back to School Period Products Bash: August 9th from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at 621 Gallery. This event is to help ensure students and families have access to essential period products as school begins. In addition to free products, there will be resources to support menstrual health and wellness. All are welcome.
- 14th Annual Back 2 School Community Resource Fair: August 10th from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Eugene Lamb Recreation Center. There will be several giveaways, including school supplies, toiletries, technology, and more. Free haircuts and hairstyles will also be available along with food, games, and more.
South Georgia:
- RNR Tire Express Back to School Back To School Bash in Valdosta: August 2nd from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. There will be free school supplies, food, and more. All are welcome.
- Community Day Back to School Event in Lanier County: August 2nd from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Lanier County Elementary School. There will be free haircuts, school supplies, resources, and more.
