2025 Back-to-School events around the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Summer Break is officially winding down, and many students will head back to the classroom over the next two weeks. Below are several Back-to-School events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia.

*This list will be updated as information on events is released.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

RNR Tire Express Back to School Back To School Bash in Valdosta: August 2nd from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. There will be free school supplies, food, and more. All are welcome.

Community Day Back to School Event in Lanier County: August 2nd from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Lanier County Elementary School. There will be free haircuts, school supplies, resources, and more.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.