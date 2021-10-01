Autonomous drone sails into a major hurricane for first time ever

(WTXL) — For the first time ever, scientists were able to sail an autonomous drone into a major hurricane.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration has teamed up with Saildrone-- a company that makes uncrewed surface vehicles.

One of it's drones was able to sail into Hurricane Sam and capture footage. The video shows the drone battling 46-foot waves and extreme winds.

Scientists with NOAA say the drone is a game changer and will allow them to gather information at the surface.

The goal of these drones is to better understand why hurricanes rapidly intensify and collect information that will lead to better hurricane forecasts and save lives.