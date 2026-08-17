Authorities searching for missing Miller County teen in Bainbridge

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — Public safety agencies are searching for a Miller County teen who went missing over the weekend.

The Miller County Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Gabriel Garcia went missing on Sunday night at 10:30 p.m.

On social media, Bainbridge Public Safety said they believed Garcia was in the Bainbridge area.

They say Gabriel is 14 years old and around 5'11". They also say he has autism.

Anyone who sees Gabriel or has information about his location should contact Bainbridge Public Safety at 229-248-2038 or their local law enforcement agency.

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