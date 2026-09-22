Authorities searching for missing, endangered 12-year-old in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police's Special Victims Unit is searching for a missing 12-year-old.

Police say Mckenzie Stubbs was last seen near Wies Street and T-Pain Lane on Monday night at 6:30 p.m. TPD listed her as endangered, but they do not suspect foul play in this case.

TPD says Stubbs is 5'1" and has brown eyes. She also has black hair with long braids and red highlights.

Police say Stubbs may be wearing a black jacket and a P.A.C.E school t-shirt. She also had a clear backpack and a colorful purse.

If you see her or know anything about her disappearance, you're urged to call TPD at (850) 891-4200.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

