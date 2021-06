TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Authorities are looking for an escaped inmate after he escaped from the Florida State Hospital.

According to the City of Chattahoochee, 31-year-old Steven Barnes escaped from the Florida State Hospital on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Barnes is 5'9," 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Please avoid this area.

If you live in this area, please ensure your vehicles are locked and remain inside your home.

If you see this inmate, please call 911 immediately.