August begins National Black Business Month, Tallahassee businesses celebrate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Katrina Tuggerson, CEO of the Capital City Chamber of Commerce tells ABC 27 that National Black Business Month officially starting in August is meant to celebrate the minority owned businesses that make communities like Tallahassee thrive.

"Black business is in every industry," said Tuggerson

"We see a lot of celebrations in February, but we celebrate all year long, that's what we do."

Tuggerson said the National Black Business Month is not only to encourage shopping at local minority owned businesses, but to also share the successes they've seen, especially through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jami Coleman, who started her law firm in Tallahassee in the beginning of April, helped members of the Capital City Chamber through the pandemic before becoming a member herself.

"I helped their members with getting PPP and the cares money that was coming out and the importance of having your financial records together," said Coleman.

She added that being a lawyer and a business owner starting in the middle of the pandemic has had its difficulties.

"What the pandemic did do, for us, is make us take a step back, refocus, and recreate," said Coleman.

Talking about the success of minority owned businesses through the pandemic, even now with rising inflation and harsh conditions for businesses of any industry, she's seen more people try their hand at being entrepreneurs.

"They're exploring, they're figuring out what their gifts are and how to monetize that," said Coleman. "So there is encouragement their, so you see more businesses exceeding and excelling at this point."

Tuggerson said she's proud of her members and all minority owned businesses for persevering through these difficult times.

"We're very proud of the successes we've had in the community and what we continue to do," said Tuggerson.