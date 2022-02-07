Aucilla Christian Academy announces death of student athlete Dakota Hagan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Aucilla Christian Academy announced on Facebook Sunday evening that senior football, basketball, and baseball player Dakota Hagan died.

In that announcement, they also shared a video of Hagan.

The school wrote

Dear Aucilla Christian Family,



It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved senior, Dakota Hagan. Please pray for his family, our students and staff, and each other as we all grieve the loss of one we love so much. We are confident that Dakota had a saving relationship with Jesus Christ; he had a heart of thanksgiving, peace and joy because he knew Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. His testimony brings us great comfort in this devastating time. Aucilla Christian Academy

Hagan's football coach confirmed he died Friday.

No cause of death has been released so far.