Attorneys for Donna Adelson want bond set as she awaits trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Donna Adelson's defense attorneys want her to be released on bond from the Leon County Detention Center while she awaits trial.

They say Adelson has been assaulted and threatened throughout her time at the jail, along with being extorted.

Around October 7, 2024, documents say her arm was "jerked violently" in the bathroom pod while another inmate demanded canteen deliveries.

The attorneys say, because Adelson was scared, she asked her husband to send extra packages for the inmate each week.

According to court records, deputies said the only way they can keep Adelson safe is through solitary confinement.

Adelson was indicted in her son-in-law's murder. Dan Markel was killed on July 18, 2014.

Attorneys requested a hearing that will determine if Adelson should be granted bond.