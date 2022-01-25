Atlanta Braves World Series trophy to make tour stop in Cairo, 150 other stops

ATLANTA (WTXL) — Following their 2021 World Series championship, the Atlanta Braves announced Tuesday that they plan to take the trophy to 151 stops across the southeast, including Cairo, Ga.

Stops will include locations across Braves country in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Carolina and North Carolina, beginning Feb. 15 in Atlanta.

“We felt the tremendous support of Braves Country throughout the season and particularly in the Postseason, and we are taking this Championship on the road to fans across the Southeast so that they can share in the joy and celebration of this historic victory,” said Derek Schiller, President & CEO of the Atlanta Braves, in a news release.

The trophy will be in Cairo on April 15 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day, with full details being announced on a later date.

Robinson was born in Cairo on Jan. 31, 1919, and Major League Baseball celebrates April 15 as Jackie Robinson Day because on that day in 1947, he broke the color barrier in the MLB by making his first appearance for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

The Braves are also taking suggestions for where else they should take the trophy on their website. Fans are asked to fill out a form that explains why the Braves should bring the trophy to their town.