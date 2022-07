THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Atlanta Braves World Championship trophy is set to arrive in Thomasville on Saturday, July 23.

From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., community members will be allowed to take photos with the trophy at the Ritz Amphitheater, located at 131 S. Stevens St.

Music and food trucks will be in attendance and tickets are not required.