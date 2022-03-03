Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series trophy to make stop in Tallahassee

Atlanta Braves World Series trophy to make tour stop in Cairo, 150 other stops
David J. Phillip/AP
FILE - Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker holds up the trophy after the Braves defeated the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 of the baseball World Series on Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Atlanta Braves World Series trophy to make tour stop in Cairo, 150 other stops
Posted at 4:22 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 16:22:22-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The 2021 Atlanta Braves World Series trophy is coming to Tallahassee!

As part of their World Champions Trophy Tour, Tallahassee has been added as a stop along the tour, which includes 151 tour stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball.

The trophy will be at Florida State University's Dick Howser Stadium, home of the Seminoles baseball team, for their matchup against the Miami Hurricanes on May 15.

The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and fans will have the opportunity to take photos with the Championship trophy prior to the game.

For now, this is the only scheduled tour stop in Florida. For a full list of stops, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming