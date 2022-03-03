Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series trophy to make stop in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The 2021 Atlanta Braves World Series trophy is coming to Tallahassee!

As part of their World Champions Trophy Tour, Tallahassee has been added as a stop along the tour, which includes 151 tour stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball.

The trophy will be at Florida State University's Dick Howser Stadium, home of the Seminoles baseball team, for their matchup against the Miami Hurricanes on May 15.

The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and fans will have the opportunity to take photos with the Championship trophy prior to the game.

For now, this is the only scheduled tour stop in Florida. For a full list of stops, click here.