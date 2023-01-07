Athlete and volunteer from Big Bend inducted into Special Olympics-Florida Hall of Fame

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two people that live in the Big Bend were recently inducted into the Special Olympics-Florida Hall of Fame. Robert Jackson from Gadsden County has been competing in the Special Olympics for over 50 years, and Melba Jacobs from Leon County has been volunteering for 40 years.

We spoke with both of them about what it means to get such an honor.

"It truly is all about these athletes and the changes and the growth I've seen in their lives," said Jacobs. "I had no idea I would get there, but I stuck with it until I got there," said Jackson.

Both Jacobs and Jackson were two of seven inductees honored during an Hall of Fame dinner in December.