As Gabby Petito's fiancé remains silent over her disappearance, his sister speaks exclusively to ABC News

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WTXL) — A father's plea for help continues as his daughter's disappearance remains a mystery and the focus of a multi-state investigation.

“I know how these things sometimes end and I’m just trying to not think of that," said Joe Petito, Gabby's father.

The last time family members spoke to Gabby was August 25 in Grand Teton National park. They said a text came from Gabby’s phone on August 30 but they do not believe she sent it.

"She hasn’t gone three days without contacting someone. Brothers, aunts, uncles, moms, dads, friends, someone," Joe said.

Her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, was traveling with her at the time. He arrived at the North Port home they share with his parents on September 1, alone and in her van. He has yet to say a word to police about where she is. His lawyer has sent two statements that Joe Petito said are curious.

“Neither of those statements stated that Brian has no clue where Gabby turned, where she went or has no clue how she disappeared or that he has no clue or he doesn’t have any involvement in this, none of those statements state that. Why?” he asked.

While Brian and his parents remain quiet Brian’s sister, Cassie Laundrie spoke exclusively to ABC news.

"Obviously, me and my family want Gabby to be found safe," Cassie said. "She’s like a sister and my children love her and all I want is for her to come home safe and sound and for this to be a big misunderstanding.”

She said she had talked with police and has cooperated as best she can. North Port Police confirmed she has reached out to the FBI.

But, she hasn’t been able to talk to her brother and is learning information about the case like everyone else is — through the news.

She said he also very clearly cooperated with police when the couple was pulled over by Utah officials on August 12, after someone witnessed them fighting.

Joe continues to urge the Laundrie family to speak up.

“If you did nothing wrong and you genuinely did nothing wrong, and I have no idea, I can’t even ask you what you know," he said. "I can only take this attitude as being cruel and heartless.”

North Port neighbors said they are frustrated and angry that the Laundrie family hasn't talked about where Gabby is. They plan to hold a vigil at 7 p.m. tonight to call on information and her safe return.