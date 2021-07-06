Watch
As employers struggle to fill jobs, teens come to the rescue

Steven Senne/AP
Pedestrians walk past a sign inviting people to apply for employment at a shop in Boston's fashionable Newbury Street neighborhood, Monday, July 5, 2021. As the U.S. economy bounds back with unexpected speed from the pandemic recession and customer demand intensifies, high school-age kids are filling jobs that older workers can’t — or won’t. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Posted at 1:13 PM, Jul 06, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The owners of restaurants, amusement parks and retail shops, many of them desperate for workers, are sounding an unusual note of gratitude this summer: Thank goodness for teenagers.

As the U.S. economy bounds back with unexpected speed from the pandemic recession and customer demand intensifies, high school-age kids are filling jobs that older workers can’t — or won’t.

The result is that teens who are willing to bus restaurant tables or serve as water-park lifeguards are commanding $15, $17 or more an hour, plus bonuses in some instances or money to help pay for school classes.

