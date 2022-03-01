As COVID-19 cases decline in Leon County, local organizations are adapting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Local organizations are changing their COVID-19 policies as cases go down across Leon County.

Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an over 53 percent decline in COVID-19 cases in Leon County. The CDC also confirmed a 48 percent decline in new hospitalizations over the last 7 days in the county.

Now, area hospitals are adapting. TMH will now only report the number of COVID-19 patients who are infectious and in isolation at the hospital.

Across town, Leon County Schools is following suit by taking down their COVID-19 Dashboard. District spokesperson, Chris Petley, said in a statement written to ABC 27:

"As the numbers of positive cases has decreased, the dashboard has become inactive. The dashboard can be activated again in the future as needed."

On the other hand, Florida A&M University is keeping the status quo.

"We're planning on maintaining operations for right now."

Tanya Tatum is the Director of Student Health Services. She says over the last week they've had between 400 and 900 people a day at their testing and vaccination site. Back in January, it was over 4,500 a day. Despite the decline, they plan to keep the site open.

"Waiting to see what the new subvariant for Omicron is going to do we do know it's been found here in Florida although we haven't seen it take off, I'm a little hesitant to say we're just going to shut everything down because it's all over, we're not there yet."

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare also plans to remove their daily COVID-19 Dashboard on March 7th. TMH says if there's another major increase, they may bring the dashboard back in the future.

