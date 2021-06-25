'Artopia' brings artwork to Civic Center for good cause

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Civic Center will be the place to be Saturday if you're looking for something to hang on your wall.

You will have the chance to own some best artwork you can find at Artopia and it's all for a good cause.

Local artists from across the area have donated these life-like paintings to Big Bend Cares. The art will be auctioned off.

The money from the auction will go toward helping people who are HIV positive right here in our communities. It's a virus Big Bend Cares says creates a lot of challenges to people impacted by the virus.

"What we do is help them with their healthcare, food, and transportation. So all money raised at Artopia will go back into Big Bend Cares helping make that possible," says Matt King, who is the Community Volunteer and Events Coordinator with Big Bend Cares.

Artopia will also feature custom jewelry, sculptures, and quilts.

It costs $25 to get into the Civic Center Saturday and begins at 6:30 p.m.

You can purchase Artopia tickets right now on the Big Bend Cares website.