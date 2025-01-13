Artistic roots in Sopchoppy: Supporting local talent

Sopchoppy’s slow-paced lifestyle and strong community support inspire local artists to create meaningful work.

From festival designs to handmade instruments, the town’s art scene reflects its deep cultural and natural roots

Watch the video to hear local artists in Sopchoppy talk about what art means for this small town.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I first learned about the town’s creative scene from Corey Benedict, a DJ and artist who grew up here.

COREY BENEDICT: “There’s something about the area that brings amazing art out of people.”

KENZIE KRUEGER: “Why is art so important in Sopchoppy?”

COREY BENEDICT: “There’s a long history of art coming from Sopchoppy—people coming to record, singers—but I think it’s the environment. The slower pace helps artists create their best work.”

Benedict says many artists rely on the community’s support to thrive.

COREY BENEDICT: “There’s not a lot of money in music. Most people do it for love, from the heart.”

With a population under 500, there’s no official data on the economic impact artists bring to Sopchoppy. But for the creatives I spoke with, community support means everything.

RACHELL MATHIS: “I love seeing someone walk past with a Worm Grunt’n Festival shirt or driving by signs I designed for 4-H. It’s a true honor, and it inspires me to keep going.”

Artists like Mathis are proof of how creativity enriches the town.

Sammy Tedder, a filmmaker and musician, highlights Sopchoppy’s natural beauty in his work. After decades in a challenging industry, he emphasizes the importance of emotional support for artists.

That’s why Benedict believes there’s so many artists in Sopchoppy, because of the encouragement from their neighbors.

SAMMY TEDDER: “If someone appreciates what you do, it means the world. That encouragement keeps you going and inspires you to improve.”

COREY BENEDICT: “The local community loves their artists so much. That love helps us here and could inspire

Here are links to some of the artist's work:

http://DjButch.net