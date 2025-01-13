Artistic roots in Sopchoppy: Supporting local talent

- Sopchoppy’s slow-paced lifestyle and strong community support inspire local artists to create meaningful work.
- From festival designs to handmade instruments, the town’s art scene reflects its deep cultural and natural roots
- Watch the video to hear local artists in Sopchoppy talk about what art means for this small town.
BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
I first learned about the town’s creative scene from Corey Benedict, a DJ and artist who grew up here.
COREY BENEDICT: “There’s something about the area that brings amazing art out of people.”
KENZIE KRUEGER: “Why is art so important in Sopchoppy?”
COREY BENEDICT: “There’s a long history of art coming from Sopchoppy—people coming to record, singers—but I think it’s the environment. The slower pace helps artists create their best work.”
Benedict says many artists rely on the community’s support to thrive.
COREY BENEDICT: “There’s not a lot of money in music. Most people do it for love, from the heart.”
With a population under 500, there’s no official data on the economic impact artists bring to Sopchoppy. But for the creatives I spoke with, community support means everything.
RACHELL MATHIS: “I love seeing someone walk past with a Worm Grunt’n Festival shirt or driving by signs I designed for 4-H. It’s a true honor, and it inspires me to keep going.”
Artists like Mathis are proof of how creativity enriches the town.
Sammy Tedder, a filmmaker and musician, highlights Sopchoppy’s natural beauty in his work. After decades in a challenging industry, he emphasizes the importance of emotional support for artists.
That’s why Benedict believes there’s so many artists in Sopchoppy, because of the encouragement from their neighbors.
SAMMY TEDDER: “If someone appreciates what you do, it means the world. That encouragement keeps you going and inspires you to improve.”
COREY BENEDICT: “The local community loves their artists so much. That love helps us here and could inspire
