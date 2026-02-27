Artist lineup for Tallahassee Word of South Festival released

The Word of South Festival will return to the Capital City for its twelfth year, bringing music, literature, and unique experiences to Cascades Park.

Word of South Festival returns to Tallahassee this April

The festival will begin on April 24, with a ticketed Friday night performance by R&B/Soul band Earth, Wind & Fire.

The free concerts and performances will be on April 25 and 26. More than 50 artists and bands will perform across eight stages.

Organizers say they keep the lineup fresh each year to showcase local talent alongside national and international acts.

"It's really something for everybody. There's literally nothing exactly like this in the country, I think, in the world. It's a very unique event," Festival President Mark Mustian said.

Weekend musical acts include Maddy Walsh and the Blind Spots, The Wild Ponies, Yonder Mountain String Band, Pharaohs of Funk, The Firewater Tent Revival, and more.

Authors R.L. Akers, George Clinton, Steve Dollar, Richard Powers, Jacqueline Trimble, Frank X. Walker, and others will also take the stage.

Neighbors can purchase tickets for the Earth, Wind & Fire concert here.

Vendors can also apply for the event here.

