"Art of the Box" beautifying the unexpected

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The city of Tallahassee and KCCI is taking public infrastructure and turning it into art. Gray utility boxes that you see along the road will now showcase local talent. Leon County has invested $20,000 into the "Art of the Box" campaign to fund more utility boxes across the city.

Today the 10th utility box was unveiled, for the first time featuring art from a local student.

Maclay School sophomore, Olivia Schroeder, told ABC27 "it adds color to the community and the area and I think it's just a fun way to express yourself, I wanted to incorporate our oak trees because that's a big part of our campus so I went through and researched different types of oak trees and put all those kinds of leaves in and I took a picture of where it was going to be and I pulled the colors from there and put it into the art."

The "Art of the Box" is intended to promote engagement and diversity in the community. A call for submissions is underway for the new artfully inspired boxes coming soon. To submit your artwork click here.