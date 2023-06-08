Art District Collective gives area artists new business opportunities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Creatives minds have big ideas for Tallahassee’s art scene. A recently-renovated art collective is helping Big Bend artists become entrepreneurs.

“It’s not easy, but it’s very rewarding to have the freedom. I’ve had a lot of support not only from members here of the collective,” shared Nidia Alvarez-Nguyen. She is one of the tenants making the most of the newly opened space in the Art District Collective. “I’ve always wanted a little studio or workshop. It’s even better when it’s a collective.”

Alvarez-Nguyen is a photographer who works in multiple artistic mediums. She also uses this space to help other artists. “I wanted to give the community and artists a local space to go to find local, handmade art so that it’s not hidden.”

Housed in a building formerly known as the Junk King, the spaces are two blocks from Cascades Park and two blocks from Railroad Crossings. Adam Kaye is the developer behind the idea.

“We have the saying, ‘starving artists are not cool,’” Kaye said. “Thriving, prospering artists: that’s what we want to see.” The project offers a total of 18 spaces to artists for rent.

That rent depends on the size, but you can get 200 square feet for about $400 a month. “There’s clearly the demand from the creative community to fill these spaces,” Kaye added. He acquired the collective property in August of last year.

“I think it’s a great opportunity,” added Shane Kiser. He is a photographer who has set up shop in the collective. Kiser is also a school teacher. Using the opportunity here, he’s developing his skills as an entrepreneur.

“It’s not just something that we as tenants can enjoy, but as a photographer who owns this studio, I can bring in other photographers to rent space out.”

The nonprofit arts and culture sector is a $201.9 million industry in Leon County. That’s according to a report published by the Council on Culture in Arts for Tallahassee and Leon County in 2016.

It's a trend Alvarez-Nguyen said she’s glad to see growing. The collective serves a small piece of the pie. “I think we’re going in a really good direction. I am a native. I have seen the evolution of it. I’ve never seen as many artists be as open about their art as they are now, especially in Tallahassee.”

Artists who move in to the collective sign a one-year lease. Kaye said they’re planning to add a food truck area in future as well.

