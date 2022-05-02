Arrest made in Valdosta burglary

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A 24-year-old male has been arrested for a burglary in the 2500 block of Willacoochee Drive in Valdosta.

According to the police report, Valdosta Patrol Officers responded to a call reporting a burglary at their neighbor's home.

Upon arrival, they found Ramsis Rufes being confronted by the homeowner. The investigation determined that the homeowner returned home to find Rufes in the living room and kept him on scene until officers could arrive.

Rufes was arrested and charged with felony burglary and felony damage to government property as he intentionally damaged the interior of the patrol car.

“This is a good example of neighbors looking out for neighbors. We are grateful no one was injured during this situation,” said VPD Captain Scottie Johns.

