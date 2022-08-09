Arrest made in Quincy shooting

QUINCY, Fla. — Jason Ellis has been arrested and booked into Gadsden County Jail for a shooting that occurred August 6.

According to the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Sellie Shepherd Road in Quincy in reference to a shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The caller reported that while passing their neighbor's house, which was Jason Ellis' house, Ellis shot into their truck while they were passing by.

Six victims, four of which were juveniles, were inside the vehicle. Reports state that the victims sustained minor injuries from the shattered glass and metal fragments, but no one was shot.

Ellis has been charged with three weapons offenses and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.