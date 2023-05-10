Arrest made in missing woman case in Jackson County; a body found in Alabama

(WTXL) — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that an arrest has been made in a case of a woman who had been missing since May 3.

The sheriff's office said a man from Alabama has been arrested and had been in custody since earlier this week.

Law enforcement said the suspect has been uncooperative throughout the investigation and charges are pending for the suspect.

The sheriff's office also said through its investigation that included the Houston County Sheriff's Office located in southeast Alabama, the body of a dead victim was found Wednesday near Headland, Alabama.

Law enforcement believes the body is of the missing 19-year-old woman, Anastasia Gilley, who was pregnant at the time of her disappearance. The sheriff's office said she was last seen at her home May 3.

An autopsy is pending.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office noted that the multi-state investigation is ongoing and there is not a threat to the public.