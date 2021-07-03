Arrest made after Holton Street fatal stabbing on July 2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One person has been arrested after a fatal stabbing that happened the night of July 2 on Holton Street.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, just before 11 p.m. officers responded to the 2500 block of Holton Street in reference to a medical emergency.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

Following an investigation, TPD determined the stabbing resulted from an altercation between the suspect, an adult woman, and one adult man at the residence.

During the altercation, the suspect armed herself with a knife and attempted to stab the man, TPD said.

A second man on the scene attempted to intervene and was stabbed by the suspect. He subsequently died as a result of his injuries. The first male sustained minor injuries.

The suspect, 38-year-old Tamara Cody was charged with murder and attempted

murder.

Investigators ask anyone with information about this case to please call them at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.