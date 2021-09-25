Around Town Weekend: Sept. 25-26

(WTXL) — ABC 27 has you covered with all things Around Town in South Georgia and the Big Bend!

Saturday:

EXPERIENCE ASIA FEST

It's the largest Asian festival North Festival and it's back and better than ever after taking a year off due to the pandemic.

Happening Saturday, check out The Experience Asia Festival at Tom Brown Park in Tallahassee.

There will be performances by Japanese Drummers, as well as Arts & Crafts and plenty of delicious Asian Cuisine.

That's from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

COMMUNITY RESOURCE FAIR

Saturday is also the Zion Cares Community Resource Fair.

It's an effort to help the community improve their lives with blood pressure and cholesterol screenings, financial pointers and much more.

You can also check out the live music, food and door prizes all at the New Mount Zion AME Church.

That's on Old Bainbridge Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

If a show is more of your idea of a good time, head out to Thomasville to the Storefront Theater for its fall musical "Little Shop of Horrors."

Performances are at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday afternoon at 2.

General admission tickets are $15.75 per person.

Sunday:

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Sunday is your last chance to catch a show in Thomasville.

Check out the Storefront Theater for its fall musical "Little Shop of Horrors."

The last performance is at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

General admission tickets are $15.75 per person.

SUKKOT BBQ:

Happening today the Chabad House will be hosting a family friendly event in honor of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

There will be Middle Eastern style Sukkot BBQ, a moon bounce, pony rides, arts and crafts and so much more. Make sure you check it out.

That's from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on 224 Chapel Drive.

EMERGING ARTISTS CONTEST

Calling all artists!

If you are needing something to do this autumn, how about getting your artwork showcased here in Florida?

The Morean Arts Center in Saint Petersburg is looking for emerging artists to submit entries for their sixth annual Fresh Squeezed exhibit.

You must be a Florida resident, 18 years old or older, and have never had a solo show in the state of Florida.