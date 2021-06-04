Around Town weekend events for June 5-6

(WTXL) — Here's the list of events that we mentioned on Weekends Sunrise for this weekend June 5-6. Just click the headlines for details.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5TH

Safe Summer Leon

Place: North Florida Fairgrounds

Time: 10am - 1pm

Beat the Badge

Place: Earle May Basin Boat Park, Bainbridge, GA

Time: 9am

Infinity Con Tally 2021

Place: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Time: Saturday, June 5th, 10am - 6pm

SUNDAY, JUNE 6TH

Infinity Con Tally 2021

Place: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Time: Sunday, June 6th, 10am - 5pm

2021Tomato Festival

Place: Goodwood Museum & Gardens

Time: 2pm-6pm

Florida License-Free Fishing Days

Place: Various

Time: All Day

