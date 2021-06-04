Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Around Town weekend events for June 5-6

items.[0].image.alt
WTXL ABC27
around town.PNG
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 12:55:10-04

(WTXL) — Here's the list of events that we mentioned on Weekends Sunrise for this weekend June 5-6. Just click the headlines for details.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5TH

Safe Summer Leon
Place: North Florida Fairgrounds
Time: 10am - 1pm

Beat the Badge
Place: Earle May Basin Boat Park, Bainbridge, GA
Time: 9am

Infinity Con Tally 2021
Place: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Time: Saturday, June 5th, 10am - 6pm

SUNDAY, JUNE 6TH

Infinity Con Tally 2021
Place: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Time: Sunday, June 6th, 10am - 5pm

2021Tomato Festival
Place: Goodwood Museum & Gardens
Time: 2pm-6pm

Florida License-Free Fishing Days
Place: Various
Time: All Day

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project