Around Town weekend events for June 5-6

(WTXL) — Here's the list of events that we mentioned on Weekends Sunrise for this weekend June 5-6. Just click the headlines for details.
SATURDAY, JUNE 5TH
Safe Summer Leon
Place: North Florida Fairgrounds
Time: 10am - 1pm
Beat the Badge
Place: Earle May Basin Boat Park, Bainbridge, GA
Time: 9am
Infinity Con Tally 2021
Place: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Time: Saturday, June 5th, 10am - 6pm
SUNDAY, JUNE 6TH
Infinity Con Tally 2021
Place: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Time: Sunday, June 6th, 10am - 5pm
2021Tomato Festival
Place: Goodwood Museum & Gardens
Time: 2pm-6pm
Florida License-Free Fishing Days
Place: Various
Time: All Day