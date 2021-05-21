Around Town Events for May 22-23

(WTXL) — Here's the list of events that we mentioned on Sunrise Weekends for this weekend May 22-23. Just click for details
Saturday, May 22
Improve through Improv - A Workshop for Kid Entrepreneurs
Time: 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Place: Railroad Square Craft House, Tallahassee
Celebrate Asia 2021 Festival
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Place: Tom Brown Park, Tallahassee
Soul of Southside Festival
Time: Various
Place: Lake Anita @ FAMU Way, Tallahassee
Sunday, May 23
Blueberry Picking
Time: 7 a.m. - noon
Place: Blueberry Springs Farm, Wacissa, FL
Poets for Freedom
Time: Various
Place: Virtual Event
Community Drum Class
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Place: City Walk, Tallahassee