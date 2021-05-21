Around Town Events for May 22-23

(WTXL) — Here's the list of events that we mentioned on Sunrise Weekends for this weekend May 22-23. Just click for details

Saturday, May 22

Improve through Improv - A Workshop for Kid Entrepreneurs

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Place: Railroad Square Craft House, Tallahassee

Celebrate Asia 2021 Festival

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Place: Tom Brown Park, Tallahassee

Soul of Southside Festival

Time: Various

Place: Lake Anita @ FAMU Way, Tallahassee

Sunday, May 23

Blueberry Picking

Time: 7 a.m. - noon

Place: Blueberry Springs Farm, Wacissa, FL

Poets for Freedom

Time: Various

Place: Virtual Event

Community Drum Class

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Place: City Walk, Tallahassee

