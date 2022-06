TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An area of Tallahassee experienced a power outage Thursday.

According to the city of Tallahassee power outage map, some in an area south of West Brevard Street to Apalachee Parkway on Monroe Street is out of power.

As of 5:48 p.m., the city of Tallahassee power outage website notes nine outages and 91 customers are without power.