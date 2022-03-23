Area counties in Florida, Georgia experiencing power outages

(WTXL) — Multiple area counties in north Florida and south Georgia are experiencing power outages.

According to Talquin Electric as of 11:46 a.m., more than 1,939 customers are without power in Gadsden County, 656 customers are without power in Leon County, 20 customers are without power in Liberty County and five customers are powerless in Wakulla County.

As of 11:46 a.m., the city of Tallahassee estimates 56 customers are without power, while Duke Energy reported one customer without power in Wakulla County.

According to the Tri-County Electric co-op, 196 customers are without power in Jefferson and Madison counties.

The Suwanee Valley Electric Co-Op reports 274 customers without power.

Georgia Power reported at 11:53 a.m. that 437 customers are without power in the Bainbridge area in Decatur County, while 69 customers are powerless in the Ochlocknee area in Thomas County.

The Grady County EMC is reporting more than 700 customers are without power in the county.

Twenty customers in Mitchell and Baker counties combined are without power as of 12:06 p.m.