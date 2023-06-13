Archbold Medical Center to host lecture focusing on men's health

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Archbold Medical Center is inviting local community members out to join them for a Men's Health Talk in Thomasville.

Men's Health Talk will be a free informational session set to provide attendees with all of the tools needed to stay on top of their game, according to Archbold.

Archbold urologist Eric Webb will lead the lecture.

The lecture will take place Thursday, June 15, at 6 p.m. in Williams Auditorium at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville.

Dinner will be served.

To register, click here. For questions, call 229-584-5520.