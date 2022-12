TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — AR Workshop is set to host a winter camp for children of all ages on Dec. 28.

The one-day camp will provide children the opportunity to create handmade unique gifts and work with materials such as crafted wood, paint, and glitter.

Nancy Fontaine, a curator of the camp, believes that it's a much-needed outlet to give kids a chance to express themselves.

The camp is $45. To register, visit ARWorkshop.com.