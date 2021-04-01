April Fools: Wakulla County Sheriff's Office warns of seed scam

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday morning, the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook a public warning about a seed scam.

"We wanted to take the time to warn the public about a recent trend we have seen here in the county. In the last few days, several of our deputies have had encounters with individuals carrying these packages, who sold them to deputies at a small cost. We wanted to let everyone know that despite their packaging these are IN FACT NOT donut seeds and appear to be nothing more than a cheap imposter.

Don’t be fooled into purchasing these as they will not successfully produce any sort of donut bearing plant for you (don’t ask us how we know, just trust us)."

The announcement was followed by a hashtag:

#AprilFoolsDay