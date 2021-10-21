Applications open for Tallahassee Small Business Executive Program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship, part of the Florida State University College of Business, is now accepting applications for its Small Business Executive Program (SBEP) Class XVI in Tallahassee.

The program is offered at no cost to participants with funding from Jan Moran and The Jim Moran Foundation. The deadline to apply is March 4, 2022.

The SBEP helps for-profit business leaders work on their business while accommodating their busy schedules, FSU said in a release.

Taught by industry experts, participants learn the Business Model Canvas and are given other tools to emerge as stronger leaders ready to capitalize on business opportunities, according to the university.

The program aims to help identify clear and focused strategies in marketing, exit strategy, financial analysis and more.

“We look forward to helping our next group of small business owners expand their knowledge,” said Mike Campbell, director of North Florida Operations at the Jim Moran Institute. “We offer them an opportunity to take an important break from their day-to-day operations in order to focus on how they could improve their business operations overall.

CEOs and small business owners operating for three years or more and with five or more employees are eligible to apply.

A total of 24 participants from non-competing businesses will be accepted into the four-month program.

Class sessions are held once-a-month for four hours each. The first class will take place on March 22 and the program runs through June 14.

Dates and the structure of the programs are subject to change as the Jim Moran Institute continues to monitor the current COVID-19 guidelines from public health officials.

For more information about the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship’s North Florida Operations, including other programs and events, contact Mike Campbell at mscampbell@jimmoraninstitute.fsu.edu, or by clicking here.