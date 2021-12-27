Applications open for participation in Tallahassee MLK Day events

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Applications are now open to participate in the City of Tallahassee's events to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Jan. 22, 2022, the City of Tallahassee will host a day-long celebration. Events will include the NAACP March to the Capitol, Day of Dialogue, MLK Day Festival and inaugural MLK Day Parade. The parade will take place along North Monroe Street.

Organizations interested can apply as a parade participant, live entertainment or vendor on their website by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5. There is no fee to participate in the parade.

The schedule for events that day can be found below: